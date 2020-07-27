Kolhapur, July 27: Six COVID-19 patients have been booked for playing football without wearing masks inside an isolation facility in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, a district official said on Monday.

A case has been registered at Kodoli police station.

The alleged incident occurred recently at Rakshi in Panhala tehsil of the district in western Maharashtra, he said.

