Beed (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): In a tragic incident on Monday night, six people were killed on the Gandhi Bridge along the Dhule-Solapur National Highway near Gevrai town in Maharashtra's Beed district.

The accident occurred around 11 pm when an SUV hit a divider on the bridge. While no one was injured in the initial crash, the situation turned fatal when the passengers stepped out of the vehicle to remove it. A speeding truck then rammed into them, killing all six on the spot.

"All six people died on the spot," confirmed Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

