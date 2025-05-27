Delhi, May 27: A sudden surge of patriotic fervour took over X as hundreds of citizens, defence experts, and aviation enthusiasts rallied with the "Fund Kaveri Engine" trend to urge the Indian government to expedite the Kaveri Engine’s development and provide urgent funding for the project. The hashtag #FundKaveriEngine took over X in India, becoming the top trend, reflecting widespread public support for accelerating this indigenous initiative. This renewed push highlights India’s ongoing ambition to reduce dependence on foreign jet engines for its fighter aircraft and strengthen its defence manufacturing capabilities. The trend aligns with PM Modi's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Many users appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritise the project, while some even resorted to asking Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase tax on popcorn to 20% in turn for funding the Kaveri Engine project. This renewed interest highlights India’s ongoing ambition to reduce dependence on foreign jet engines for its fighter aircraft and strengthen its defence manufacturing capabilities. So what exactly is the Kaveri Engine project demand all about, and why is it so crucial? PM Narendra Modi Says India Must Increase Speed of Development, Work on Future-Ready Cities During 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog.

'A Call for Self-Reliance', Says X User

#FundKaveriEngine – A Call for Self-Reliance The Kaveri Engine project was India’s dream to build an indigenous fighter jet engine ,but it’s been stalled for years. Even today, we rely on countries like the U.S. and France for fighter jet engines. That’s a risk to our… pic.twitter.com/Ax0aMefnDN — Shilpa Sahu (@shilpasahu432) May 26, 2025

X User Urges Nirmala Sitharaman, 'Caramel Popcorn Pe 20% Tax Lelo'

Nirmala Sitharaman ji, 18% ki Jagha 20% lelo Caramel popcorn pe but Kaveri Engine ko Fund kardo.#FundKaveriEngine pic.twitter.com/vGFC0vgAvr — Abhay (@KaunHaiAbhay) May 26, 2025

'Next Target Should Be Our Own Gas Turbine Engines', Says IFS Parveen Kaswan

Our next target should be our own gas turbine engines. #FundKaveriEngine pic.twitter.com/5DXxskjPdl — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 26, 2025

'Campaign to Fund a Gas Turbine', Says X User

We must be the only nation in history where people are running a crowd campaign to fund a gas turbine. Gratifying 😸🫡 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QnmDdvwm5E — dharmic aeroplate v2 (@daeroplate_v2) May 26, 2025

X User Says, 'Fund Kaver Engine'

What is the Kaveri Engine Project?

The Kaveri Engine Project is an ambitious indigenous jet engine development programme launched by India’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) division. Initiated in the 1980s, the project aimed to design a low-bypass, twin-spool turbofan engine capable of powering fighter jets like the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. With a thrust target of around 80 kN and advanced features like Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC), the Kaveri was envisioned to reduce India’s reliance on foreign propulsion systems. PM Narendra Modi Launches Fierce Attack on Opposition, Says India Broke Free From ‘Decades of Shackles’ Since 2014.

Despite its promise, the project has faced several delays and technical setbacks. Challenges included deficiencies in thrust, weight issues, lack of key materials due to international sanctions, and limited domestic infrastructure for high-altitude testing. Further complications arose from the collapse of a proposed collaboration with French engine maker Snecma. Eventually, the engine was delinked from the Tejas programme in 2008. However, the Kaveri’s derivative versions are now being repurposed for projects like the Ghatak stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), and recent progress has included successful in-flight testing and private sector involvement.

