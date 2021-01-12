Aizawl, Jan 12 (PTI) Mizoram reported six more COVID- 19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 4,299, an official said.

Three of the new cases were reported from the Aizawl district, two from the Kolasib district and one was detected in the Lunglei district, he said.

A personnel of the Assam Rifles and one of the BSF are among the newly-infected patients.

Two employees of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) were also infected.

All six patients are asymptomatic, the official said.

Mizoram now has 96 active cases. A total of 4,194 people have so far recovered with the recovery rate being at 97.56 per cent.

The death toll in the state is nine.

Mizoram has tested 1,88,100 samples for COVID-19 till date.

