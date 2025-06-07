Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Six teenagers went missing in the Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana on Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred in Mahadevpur mandal, when they entered the river to take a bath. A search operation is underway to locate them, they said, based on preliminary information.

Police and personnel from fire and other agencies are searching for them, a senior district official said.

