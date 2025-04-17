Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) Director Ajay Kumar Sharma on Wednesday presented Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with a cheque for Rs 121.33 crore as an interim dividend.

"Director (Personnel), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited Ajay Kumar Sharma along with Consultant Dr MP Sood, presented a cheque amounting to Rs 1,21,32,67,020 (Rs 121.33 crore) as part of interim dividend of the Nigam to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, here today," as per a release from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's office.

On the same day, the Primary Teacher's Association of Sarahan education block presented CM Sukhu with a cheque of Rs 71,000 for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"The Primary Teacher's Association, Education Block Sarahan, district Shimla, presented a cheque of Rs. 71,000 to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. President of the Association Om Parkash Negi, General Secretary Chaman Lal and Treasurer Sandeep Kumar presented this check," the release read.

Later, war veteran Brigadier BS Mehta presented two books he authored, 'The Burning Chaffees' and 'Grit to Glory', to CM Sukhu, who appreciated his writing skills and noted the books would inspire youth.

"War veteran of 1971 war Brigadier BS Mehta presented two books authored by him 'The Burning Chaffees' and 'Grit to Glory' to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, here today. The Chief Minister appreciated the author for his outstanding writing skills and said that these books would serve as a source of inspiration for the youth," the release read.

Later, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan invited CM Sukhu to participate in the Diya Rath Yatra on May 1, starting from Shri Balasundari temple in Sirmaur district.

"Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan, Himachal Pradesh has invited Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to participate in Diya Rath Yatra of the Sangathan which will commence on 1 May 2025 from Shri Balasundari temple in Sirmaur district. The State President of the Sangathan Dr Yogender Verma and other office bearers called on the Chief Minister here today to extend this invitation," the release read. (ANI)

