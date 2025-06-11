New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): From dusty village corners to buzzing digital labs, India's skilling movement has found new energy.

Over the past year, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), under the steady guidance of Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary, has quietly rewritten the story of India's workforce, empowering over 1.5 crore people with skills that matter, a press release said.

This momentum didn't happen overnight. It has been built through a mix of policy reform, industry partnerships, and deep community outreach. Take the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 4.0)--over 1.63 crore youth have been trained, many in future-ready sectors like electronics, logistics, and healthcare.

Likewise, the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) has placed more than 8.7 lakh apprentices across 1.5 lakh businesses, reflecting a strong push toward practical, on-the-job learning.

A key strength of this movement has been the rising participation of women. Through the Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) scheme, over 5.05 lakh individuals have been trained 80 per cent of them women. From tailoring and beauty services to digital skills, women across India are stepping into the workforce with growing confidence and capability.

To make apprenticeships more attractive, the government approved a 36 per cent hike in stipends, now ranging from Rs 6,800 to Rs 12,300 per month, with adjustments every two years based on inflation.

This practical support is helping reduce dropouts and making apprenticeships a more viable choice, especially for those from low-income households.

The transformation goes beyond individuals--it extends to institutions. Traditional ITIs are being upgraded with smart classrooms and updated curricula.

A major leap came with the Rs 60,000 crore National Scheme for ITI Upgradation, which will modernise 1,000 ITIs and establish five National Centres of Excellence. These are being designed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market.

A big part of this shift is also digital. The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has emerged as a powerful platform--over 1 crore users and 50 lakh course completions--offering skills in AI, drone technology, cloud computing, and more.

The portal is now integrated with flagship schemes like PM Vishwakarma, JSS, and even Green Hydrogen training, bringing high-tech learning to the remotest parts of the country.

SIDH is also driving trust and transparency in certification. New NCVET-certified digital credentials now include QR codes, NSQF levels, photographs, and secure signatories--making certificates easier to verify and more useful for employers.

The onboarding of JSS institutions onto SIDH using mobile OTP and Aadhaar e-KYC has made registration simple and scalable.

On the ground, the energy is visible at events like Kaushal Mahotsavs in Bijnor and Bharatpur. With 17,000+ registrations and 3,000+ placements on the spot, these events are not just about employment--they're about creating hope at scale.

At a policy level, more doors are being opened. The Model Skill Loan Scheme was relaunched with a higher credit cap--Rs 7.5 lakh, up from Rs 1.5 lakh--and now includes NBFCs and non-NSQF courses, allowing more youth to access high-quality training, even from private institutes.

Minister Jayant Chaudhary's commitment to industry alignment has also strengthened public-private partnerships. Under PMKVY 4.0, collaborations with Air India SATS, Flipkart, and Swiggy are enabling co-pay skilling with guaranteed placements.

And to future-proof this ecosystem, 8,000 new trainers are being trained under ToT programmes with HAL, ICT Academy, and NAC.

Institutional development continues apace. Two Indian Institutes of Skills (IIS)--in Mumbai and Ahmedabad--have begun operations, with the first batches graduated in October 2024. Another 200 ITIs are being upgraded as Centres of Excellence, with 800 more in a spoke-hub model.

Pilot programmes like the AI Programming Assistant, now running in 19 NSTIs, offer a glimpse into tomorrow's skill landscape.

India's skill development efforts are also gaining global recognition. Renewed MoUs with Germany and Singapore, and the Ministry's presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlight India's increasing role in shaping the future of global workforce standards.

One standout partnership is with Microsoft--the AI Careers for Women initiative will train 20,000 women in Tier II and Tier III towns, blending innovation with inclusion.

Across all these achievements, a quiet but clear narrative emerges--this isn't just a year of activity; it marks the beginning of long-term transformation. Minister Jayant Chaudhary's inclusive and reform-driven leadership has focused on making skills more accessible, market-relevant, and future-ready.

From policy reform to digital innovation, and from women-led progress to global collaboration, the Ministry's work is no longer just about training--it's about changing lives. And the journey, it seems, has only just begun. (ANI)

