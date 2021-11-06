New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday demanded withdrawal of cases filed against three farmers in Narnaund in Haryana.

The umbrella body of farmer unions demanded that a case be filed against BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra and his associates for attacking farmer Kuldeep Rana.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

Earlier on Friday, the windshield of Jangra's car was smashed after some miscreants allegedly threw lathis on the vehicle during a protest over his visit to Haryana's Hisar.

A group of protesters carrying black flags blocked Jangra's route in Hisar's Narnaund, according to police.

Also Read | Paytm Could Offer Bitcoin Tradings If It Becomes Fully Legal In India.

"A large gathering of protesters is staging a sit-in at the Narnaund Police Station in Haryana, in a continuous gherao of the police station. A large section of the protesters consists of women farmers. The farmers are demanding that a case be registered against Jangra and his associates for seriously injuring a protester Kuldeep Singh Rana yesterday (Friday)," the SKM said.

"Also, an FIR has been registered against three farmers in Narnaund Police Station, Hansi, Haryana yesterday after a black flag protest put up by local farmers against BJP Parliamentarian Ram Chander Jangra," it added.

Even though the three farmers were released late Friday evening, the SKM said the demand is for withdrawal of the case.

"The SKM also asks BJP-JJP leaders to stop provoking farmers, and to also stop using various institutions (colleges, temples and other locations) for the BJP's party activities," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)