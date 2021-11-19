New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three farm laws.

It also said that the SKM will take note of all developments and will hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions if any.

Also Read | Farm Laws Withdrawn: Government Repealed Farm Laws in Fear of Loss in Polls, Says Congress.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures," the SKM said in a statement.

"The agitation of farmers is not just against the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending," it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Address to The Nation Highlights: Prime Minister Says 3 Farm Laws Will be Withdrawn in Upcoming Parliament Session.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand repeal of the three farm laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)