Mumbai, November 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday. Prime Minister Modi's address to the nation came on the auspicious day of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak. In his address, PM wished people on the occasion of Parkash Purab. While talking about farmers of the nation, he said, " I have seen the difficulties faced by farmers every day. When the people of my country made me Prime Minister i Placed my utmost importance to Krishi Vikas.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi announced to repeal the three controversial farm laws that the farmers across the nation have been protesting against since last year. Farm Bills Withdrawn: 'We Have Decided to Repeal Three Farm Laws,' Says PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021.

Here Are Highlights Of PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation:

PM Narendra Modi wished people all over the world On Parkash Purab. He further said, "It is also a happy occasion that after a gap of one and a half years, the Kartarpur corridor is open again."

PM Modi said that "In my five decades of work, I have seen the difficulties faced by the farmers. When the nation made me the Prime Minister, I placed utmost importance on Krishi Vikas.

PM Modi also said "To overcome the challenges of the small farmers of the country, our government worked all-round on seeds, insurance, markets, and savings. The government also connected the farmers with various facilities like neem coated urea, soil health card, micro-irrigation."

He stated Fasal Bima Yojana has also helped farmers. ₹ 1 lakh crore have been given to farmers as compensation, and bima and pension have also been provided and the minimum support price (MSP) has been raised. To allow the farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country, More than 1,000 mandis have been connected to e-mandis.

PM also said that the micro-irrigation fund and Crop loan have been doubled as well, and Annual budgets have been raised in favor of farmers.

While his address to the nation PM Modi said, "Government brought in farm laws with good intentions. Yet, we haven't been able to convince farmers. A section of farmers has been opposing the laws, even as we kept trying to educate and inform them."

PM Modi further added that We tried our best to explain to farmers. We were even ready to modify the laws, suspend them for two years. The matter reached the Supreme Court as well.

PM Modi announced that the government is repealing the farm laws. While concluding his address PM Modi requested agitating farmers to return to their homes and the fields. He assured them the government in coming years will put more effort into the well-being of the farmers.

On Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and repealed the three farm bills that the farmers across the nation were protesting. While concluding his address, PM Modi assured the farmers that the government in coming years will put more effort into the well-being of the farmers. After his address to the nation, PM Modi will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, Later, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).