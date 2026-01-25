Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 25 (ANI): Small business owners in Hyderabad shared their expectations from the upcoming Union Budget, highlighting the mounting challenges they face due to rising taxes and increasing procurement costs.

Speaking to the media, seasonal goods vendors and operators stated that heavy GST and other indirect taxes on everyday products have severely impacted their ability to run their businesses and maintain affordable prices for customers.

The traders explained that frequent price hikes across essential commodities have made it difficult to purchase stock, shrinking profit margins and affecting daily sales. They urged the Central Government to consider reducing or waiving GST on basic food and dairy items such as milk, sugar, and other daily-use products to provide relief to small retailers and consumers alike.

Earlier, Krishna Chaitanya, a retailer specialising in electronics and essential household items, has raised concerns about the impact of the existing GST rates on small traders and ordinary consumers.

He said the current tax structure on essential products is creating serious challenges at the grassroots level, affecting both purchasing power and overall market sentiment.

Chaitanya explained, "High GST rates have reduced consumers' ability to spend, leading to a noticeable decline in demand. This fall in consumption has directly impacted retail businesses, particularly small traders who depend on steady daily sales." He noted that while the Central Government has introduced several corrective and precautionary measures related to GST, the ground reality for small retailers remains difficult.

According to him, sluggish market activity is largely driven by the heavy tax burden on essential household and electronic goods. He stressed that small retailers are struggling to sustain their businesses as customers cut back on purchases due to rising prices.

To revive trade and stimulate demand, Chaitanya urged the Government to reduce the GST rate on essential household and electronic items to 12 per cent. He said such a move would provide much-needed relief to consumers, boost sales for small businesses, and help revive market activity.

He added that lowering GST on essential goods would benefit millions of small traders and middle-class families across the country by encouraging higher consumption. Chaitanya appealed to the Government to carefully consider the issue and take timely steps in the interest of trade, economic activity, and the general public.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju will convene an all-party meeting of floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament on January 27, ahead of the upcoming Budget Session. As per sources, the meeting is scheduled to be held in the main Committee Room of Parliament.

The government is expected to discuss important national issues and legislative business likely to come before the Houses during the upcoming session. The Budget Session will commence on January 28 and continue till April 2, with one break.

The first phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will run from March 9 to April 2. A total of 30 sittings are expected during the session. The Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

