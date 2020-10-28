Darbhanga (Bihar), Oct 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said there was anger among small shopkeepers, youths, farmers and labourers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

Addressing his second poll rally of the day at Kusheswar Asthan in Darbhanga, the former Congress president also said it was sad that Prime Minister Modis effigy was burnt in Punjab on the occasion of Dusshera. "You didnt get to see it perhaps because Nitishji and Modiji control the media," he alleged.

He said the people of Bihar gave 15 years to Nitish Kumar as chief minister and six years to Modi as Prime Minister yet "Bihar is the poorest state".

He said the ongoing elections in Bihar was about the states future and if the Congress comes to power with its Grand Alliance partners it will be the government of all castes and religions.

