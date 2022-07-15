Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) An Indian Army soldier was killed in an incident of fratricide in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place at an Army unit in Surankote area of the district, they said.

Also Read | Who is Barshashree Buragohain? Assam Student Jailed Under ‘UAPA’ For ‘Anti-National’ Poem Gets Permission to Appear BSc Exams.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)