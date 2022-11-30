Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): A day after YS Sharmila was detained by the police after being towed away inside her car, the YSRTP chief on Wednesday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

While talking to ANI, Sharmila said "KCR's party is filled with selfish, ambitious people whose only motto is to make money.

The YSRTP chief alleged that the Kaleshwaram project is the "biggest scam".

"KCR's government is the most corrupt government. The Kaleshwaram project is the biggest scam. We are the only ones highlighting all these issues," she said.

She further alleged that the "sole motive" of KCR was to stop her padayatra at any cost.

"Today KCR is the richest politician in India. This is the most corrupt government in India. The sole motive of KCR has been to thwart my padayatra as he wants to stop my padayatra at any cost," she further said.

Earlier on Tuesday, YS Sharmila's car was towed and detained by Panjagutta Police while sitting inside her SUV which was allegedly vandalised by the TRS cadre. She was booked on various charges including theft, criminal intimidation and public nuisance, and later in the evening produced before a magistrate.

She was detained from Somajiguda when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She was then brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

Before being detained, police towed away Sharmila's car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana CM KCR.

After being brought to SR Nagar Police Station, the police forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the Police Station along with some of her followers.

On Monday, Sharmila was also detained in Warangal after the clash between her supporters and the alleged workers of the TRS party in Warangal. She was sent to Hyderabad with a police escort. (ANI)

