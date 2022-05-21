New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister and her husband Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and other senior leaders also paid their heartfelt tributes to the former prime minister at Vir Bhumi near Rajghat.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Releases Rs 1804.50 Crore To Bank Accounts of Farmers on Death Anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi, who is in London, took to Twitter and said that his father was a visionary leader.

"My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together," he tweeted.

Also Read | Assam Floods Latest Updates: Govt Starts Guwahati-Silchar Emergency Flight, Nearly 2,251 Villages Remain Under Water.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)