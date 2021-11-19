Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Friday said Defence Ministry is continuously working to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of 'Self-reliant India', and soon 90 per cent equipment of the country's defence requirements will be made in India.

Addressing an event in Jhansi today, Rajnath Singh said, "I want to assure the country that the day will come soon when 90 per cent of equipment of the country's defence requirements will be made in India."

"Defence Ministry is continuously working in mission mode to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of 'Self-reliant India'. At one time 65 to 70 per cent of the defence material in the country was being imported from outside. Today the picture has changed and we are buying 65 per cent of the defence items from India itself," he noted.

"Works are being started to strengthen the defence resolution, which is related to Uttar Pradesh. DRDO already has two laboratories in Uttar Pradesh. It is now proposed to open a Defence Technology and Testing Centre," Singh added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today handed over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and other indigenously manufactured defence equipment to Indian Air Force.

He also handed over an advanced electronic warfare system 'Shakti' to the Indian Navy.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor project worth Rs 400 crores. He also launched the NCC Alumni Association in the city and became its first member during the culmination event of 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv'. (ANI)

