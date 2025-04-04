Berhampur (Odisha), Apr 4 (PTI) Amidst elaborate security arrangements, the famous Maa Budhi Thakurani Yatra, one of the biggest cultural carnivals of southern Odisha, commenced in the early hours of Friday and will continue till April 28.

The Yatra began with the symbolic arrival of Maa Budhi Thakurani, the presiding deity of the Silk City, at her father's house on Desbehera Street, in accordance with centuries-old tradition.

On Thursday, P Durga Prasad Desibehera, regarded as the father of the Goddess, along with other dignitaries, visited the Thakurani temple in a ceremonial procession to invite the deity.

Later at midnight, they returned with a garland of Itala (Ita Malli) flowers, carried in a basket, and placed it inside a makeshift temple built in front of Desibehera's residence.

The ‘ghata parikrama' (roaming of the earthen pot), one of the attractive parts of the festival, will start from the third day of yatra, said Desibehera, the organiser of the festival.

Adequate security arrangements were made to maintain law and order and a temporary police control room was set up at Desibehera Street.

Over 300 police personnel of different ranks were deployed on the first day, while on other days at least six platoons will be deployed for the purpose, Berhampur SO Saravana Vivek M said.

Berhampur mayor Sanghamitra Dalei said a total 80 sanitary workers have been engaged to maintain proper sanitation, as it attracts thousands of people from far off places in the state.

