Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav criticised the Uttar Pradesh government, led by the BJP, for failing to make adequate arrangements for the event and has fallen short in the preparation for the grand religious gathering.

Speaking to ANI, Shivpal Yadav said, "We (SP) were also in power in the state, and we have also organised the Kumbh Mela but there were no troubles. Roads, bridges were built and works related to electricity were done timely. The current BJP government in Uttar Pradesh hasn't done the required preparations."

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: 138.34 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Generated, 67 Million Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts Created.

In response to Yadav's remarks, the Uttar Pradesh government has not yet issued an official statement.

However, state officials have previously assured that preparations for the Mela are progressing at full speed, with significant investments being made in infrastructure development, including roads, sanitation, and security measures.

Also Read | New Year 2025 Celebration Guidelines: Delhi Police Sets Up Checkpoints, Tightens Security for New Year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the steel bridge in Praygraj today and highlighted the immense cultural and spiritual significance of upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Chief Minister said that the event has taken its shape and is expected to be an even grander spectacle than previous editions.

Earlier on Monday, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025, saying that the "chaos" in the preparations and at the Mahakumbh site is not a good thing.

Prasad further stated that the government should take care of the honour and respect of the saints who are present at the festival site.

Taking a dig at the Yogi-government, the SP MP said that organising Kumbh or Mahakumbh is not a new thing as it has been organised in the past by the Samajwadi Party government.

"Organizing Maha Kumbh and Kumbh is not a new thing. When our government was in power in the state, there were such good arrangements which were appreciated by people all over the world, but today we are getting information that the kind of chaos that is happening in Kumbh is not a good thing... The government should take care of the honour and respect of the saints who are present there..." Prasad told ANI.

Responding to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also alleged lack of preparedness for the Kumbh.

Responding to this, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for boosting economic growth through religious tourism ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it an 'unprecedented' effort that deserves recognition.

"The last Kumbh Mela held under the leadership of CM Yogi was hailed worldwide. This time, around 40 crore people are expected to visit... After the Kumbh, don't call him 'Yogi Baba', but call him 'Arth Prabandhan Baba' (Economic Management Baba). He is improving the economy through promoting religious tourism... Such work is unprecedented and must be praised," said Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak conveyed best wishes for the New Year and invited all the Sanatan devotees to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj. The main bathing festivals, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will showcase a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24.

The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalising preparations to present the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release stated.

The Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage over 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)