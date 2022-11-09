Kanpur (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Police on Wednesday booked Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, his younger brother and some other people for rioting and arson after a woman he has a land dispute with accused them of burning her house down.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Nazir Fatima of Defence Colony Jajmau in the city who accused the SP leader and his aides of destroying her house on Monday night when she and her family were away, the police said.

In an interaction with media persons, Fatima said she owned a plot having an area of 535 square yards in the posh Defence Colony where she had been staying there since 1986. She claimed the MLA and his brother have grabbed around 200 square yards of her land.

Meanwhile, the legislator released a video message refuting the allegations and requesting Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to form a committee of MLAs to probe the charges against him properly and ensure justice.

Soon after registering the FIR, a police team raided the houses of the SP MLA and his brother, but could not find them.

Joint CP (Law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari told PTI over the phone that an FIR under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property), 427 (mischief causing damage), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) was lodged at the Jajmau police station based on the woman's complaint.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (East) Ravindra Kumar said local Station House Officer Abhishek Mishra was placed under suspension for not taking action against the SP MLA and refusing to entertain the woman's complaint.

Several police teams have been deployed to nab the accused at the earliest, the DCP said.

Following an input about MLA Solanki's presence in Lucknow, a police team headed by a senior official has also been sent there to gather information about his possible hideouts and make sure of his early arrest, he said.

In the video, the MLA further claimed that he met with Commissioner of Police B P Jogdand and apprised him about the entire episode with the request to inquire the charges first before taking any decision.

Solanki alleged a heavy police team raided his house and misbehaved with his wife and minor daughter.

