Lucknow, May 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar on Tuesday listed the Yogi Adityanath government's pro-labour policies and took a dig at the Samajwadi Party, claiming it has been rattled by the working section's support for the BJP dispensation.

"With the dignity of labour truly upheld, the state is marching on the path of progress with the slogan 'Shramev Jayate' (hard work wins)," the cabinet minister in the Adityanath government said.

Also Read | CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Know Steps To Download.

He said that under Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh now leads the nation in setting up and registering new business entities, with 10 new companies being registered daily and workers finding employment near their homes.

The government is running 10 dedicated welfare schemes for labourers and is also ensuring quality education for their children, Rajbhar pointed out and took a swipe at the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, saying that "despite being in power four times, the SP government never made such arrangements".

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Pact: PM Narendra Modi, Counterpart Keir Starmer Seal FTA and Double Contribution Convention Agreements To Boost Trade.

"Back then, workers and the poor were forced to migrate. We have stopped that migration," he said.

Expressing surprise at the party's "sudden" concern for labourers, he accused the SP leaders of trying to mislead various groups to reap political gains. "After baffling students and farmers from Bundelkhand, SP leaders are now attempting to misguide workers by calling meetings with labour unions."

"The workers of Uttar Pradesh are well aware of the true face of the Samajwadi Party. It is rattled by the support for the BJP government among the workers and labourers," the minister said.

Rajbhar further said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is fully committed to the welfare and dignity of labourers."

He highlighted key initiatives, including the establishment of Atal Residential Schools for children of labourers, and noted, "Even a millionaire's child may not study in such a school as the one our government has built for the children of poor workers."

The government's mission is to ensure that children of labourers grow up to become doctors, engineers, IAS or IPS officers, the minister added.

Rajbhar said that the state government is set to introduce the Sarai Yojana to provide proper accommodation for workers who migrate to cities from villages to cities in search of work. The government will build well-equipped shelters at labour hubs where these workers usually gather, he added.

He added that the UP government is reviving the long-parched Bundelkhand through irrigation and the Jal Jeevan Mission. Bundelkhand is forging ahead on the path of development through the Bundelkhand Expressway, the minister said.

"Today, workers in UP are earning a respectable livelihood and raising their families with dignity," he declared.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)