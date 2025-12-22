Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Monday weighed in on the heated debate over Vande Mataram in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, alleging that the Samajwadi Party's conduct during the discussion exposed its true face. His remarks came after the special debate during the Winter Session marking 150 years of the national songs.

"Today, Vande Mataram was included in the agenda of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It had become the anthem of the country's independence. On the 150th anniversary of this song, there was a discussion about it," Pal said. Criticising the opposition, he added. "The way the people of SP created a ruckus in the assembly today definitely exposes the face of SP."

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered an address in the house, underlining that the song was not merely a composition but a mantra for India's freedom fighters. CM Yogi recalled how Vande Mataram inspired mass movements during the freedom struggle and later became a victim of what he termed Congress-led appeasement politics in the pre-independence era.

He had also linked the discussion to present-day politics, asserting that history must be revisited so that the younger generations understand the truth behind national symbols. Cm Yogi further stated that Mahatma Gandhi described Vande Mataram as a national sentiment and reminded the House that the song was officially recognised as India's national song on January 24, 1950, the sme dayUttar Pradesh got its present name. He had accused opposition parties of diluting national consciousness for political gain.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak further intensified the debate by accusing the Samajwadi Party of indulging only in appeasement politics and claimed the party had "nothing to do with Vande mataram," alleging it prioritised family interests over national values. "The party is formed solely based on caste. They deny Vande Mataram while we (BJP-led NDA) talk about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he said. (ANI)

