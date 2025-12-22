Karnataka, December 22: Bengaluru's Cyber Crime Police have registered multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) against several social media users for allegedly posting and circulating obscene content online. The action underscores the authorities' commitment to addressing the growing concerns surrounding inappropriate material on digital platforms and maintaining online public decency.

The FIRs were filed following numerous complaints received by the cyber crime unit regarding content deemed offensive and in violation of legal standards. Investigations are now underway to identify the individuals responsible for creating and disseminating the material, as well as those who actively shared it. Police officials have stated that all necessary legal procedures will be followed. Bengaluru: Man Records Wife’s Private Moments With Hidden Camera in Bedroom, Forces Her To Have Sex With Foreign Clients; FIR Registered.

Sources indicate that the complaints primarily involve content deemed sexually explicit, derogatory, or otherwise offensive, shared across various popular social media platforms. The content reportedly ranges from images and videos to text-based posts, causing distress and concern among complainants. The police are urging users to report such instances promptly rather than engaging with or further circulating the content.

The cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. These sections typically address offenses related to obscenity, publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, and other related cybercrimes. Convictions under these laws can lead to significant penalties, including imprisonment and fines. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Detained for Taking Obscene Photos of Woman Near BBMP Hospital, Released After Paying Fine in Karnataka.

Rising Concerns Over Obscene Online Content

This action comes amidst a broader increase in cybercrime reports across Bengaluru, particularly those involving content-related offenses. Law enforcement agencies nationwide are grappling with the challenges posed by the rapid spread of objectionable material online, often facilitated by anonymity and the viral nature of social media. The Bengaluru police's proactive stance aims to deter such activities and promote responsible online behavior.

Public Advisory for Public

The Cyber Crime Police have reiterated their advisory to the public to exercise caution and responsibility while using social media platforms. Users are urged to refrain from creating, sharing, or engaging with any content that violates community standards or legal provisions. They also advise parents and guardians to monitor the online activities of minors to protect them from exposure to harmful content and prevent them from inadvertently participating in illegal online acts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2025 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).