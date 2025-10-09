Silchar (Assam) [India], October 9 (ANI): To address the welfare needs and grievances of veterans and war widows in South Assam, the Spear Corps organised the Ex-Servicemen Rally in Silchar, Assam, which concluded on October 9 at Masimpur.

According to the Ministry of Defence PRO, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from veterans and war widows, renewing the bond of Connect, Care, Share & Solve. The rally saw a turnout of over 1,000 Ex-Servicemen, war widows, and their families from the districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhomi & Dima Hasao.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Workforce Declines by 19,755 As Company Lets Go of 2% Employees in Q2 FY26.

The Ministry of Defence stated that this rally was also successful in guiding and educating veterans and their Next of Kin about post-retirement benefits and employment opportunities. In this rally, various stalls such as Veterans Sewa Kendra, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and Grievance Cell along with Canteen facilities, were established to cater to the needs of Ex-Servicemen.

Additionally, a medical camp established by ECHS provided on-the-spot medical services. Moreover, a cultural show was presented by cadets of 3 Assam Battalion NCC and Kendriya Vidyalaya Masimpur to honour the sacrifices and services of veterans.

Also Read | Bihar SIR: ECI Denies Mass Voter Deletions After Special Electoral Roll Revision, Terms Affidavits by Prashant Bhushan and ADR 'Incorrect' in Supreme Court.

Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, GOC Spear Corps, emphasised that the veterans have served the nation with pride, and it was their duty to ensure their well-being. This rally is a step towards addressing their concerns and reaffirming our gratitude for their sacrifices.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the successful conclusion of the Ex-Servicemen Rally highlights the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to the welfare of its veterans and war widows in Southern Assam. This direct engagement with veterans has not only addressed their immediate needs but has also fostered a sense of reassurance and support within the veteran community in the region.

Meanwhile, in a step towards promoting tourism and sustainable development, the Indian Army inaugurated a tent-based homestay at the picturesque and historically significant border village of Garbyang in the Kumaon Sector under Operation Sadbhavna. This facility was inaugurated on October 6 by Lieutenant General DG Misra, GOC, Uttar Bharat Area. This initiative, aligned with the Government of India's Vibrant Villages Programme, aims to offer tourists an authentic experience of the region's vibrant culture and natural beauty while strengthening local livelihoods through community-led tourism. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)