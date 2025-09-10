New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): In response to ongoing protests and unrest in Nepal, Air India on Wednesday announced that it is operating special flights from Delhi to Kathmandu and back on Wednesday and Thursday to assist stranded passengers.

In a post on X, Air India expressed gratitude to the government and other agencies for their swift coordination in facilitating the special flights in the interest of passengers.

"Air India is operating special flights today and tomorrow from Delhi to Kathmandu and back to help passengers who have been stranded due to the recent developments in Nepal. Our scheduled operations will also resume from tomorrow," the post said.

The post added on X, "We thank the government and other agencies for the quick coordination to facilitate this in the interest of our passengers. Passengers are requested to check the status of their flights here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport. For further assistance, please contact our 24x7 Call Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999."

In a related development, IndiGo announced the resumption of its flight operations to and from Kathmandu following the reopening of the Tribhuvan International Airport, which was closed earlier due to Gen Z protests.

The airline issued a travel advisory informing passengers about the latest update and encouraging them to stay informed about their flight schedules.

"Flight operations to and from #Kathmandu have now resumed following the reopening of the airport," IndiGo shared the update on X.

"As schedules are being progressively restored, customers are kindly advised to check their latest flight status on our website or app before proceeding to the airport. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and remain committed to ensuring safe and smooth journeys," the post added.

Meanwhile, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted the government's role in ensuring smooth travel.

"Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu. With the opening of the airport operation in Kathmandu, @MoCA_GoI, in coordination with Air India & IndiGo, has arranged additional flights this evening & over the next few days, alongside scheduled services resuming tomorrow. Airlines have been advised to keep their fares within reasonable levels. We remain committed to supporting our passengers while ensuring their safe travel during this time," he posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority announced the reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

In an official statement, the authority said, "We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held today. Passengers travelling to the airport for flights are requested to contact their respective airline companies for flight information and to bring official airline tickets and identification documents with them when travelling."

The resumption of flights comes amid ongoing security measures in the capital, with the Nepalese Army arresting 27 individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.

Additionally, security forces seized a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition, confiscating 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara, as reported by The Himalayan Times.

The Army also confirmed that 23 Nepal Police officers and three civilians injured in recent clashes are being treated at military hospitals. (ANI)

