Ranchi, Aug 25 (PTI) A special NIA court will be set up in Ranchi for hearing of cases related to terrorism and Left-wing extremism, officials said on Tuesday.

The sanction for setting up the court has already been given by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, they said.

The Union Home Ministry had urged the state government for setting up the special court, they added.

