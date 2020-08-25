Tehri Garhwal, August 25: A mild earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit parts of Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake struck parts of Tehri Garhwal at 6:18 pm. No loss of life or property was immediately reported.

The tremble, which reportedly lasted for a few seconds, forced panic-stricken people to run out of their homes. In April, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. There was no report of loss of life or damage to property.

On Monday, a moderate earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh, the second quake to hit the mountainous state in 48 hours. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the quake was felt at 3.36 p.m. and its epicentre was in 120 km depth of the earth in Anjaw district in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

A moderate earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Lower Subansiri district in southern Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday with no loss of life and properties getting reported. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).