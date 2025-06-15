Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): In a gesture of condolence and solidarity, mosques in Sallain Talab, Udhampur (J-K), conducted special prayers for the victims of the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Jamia Masjid Sallain Talab Imam Bashir Ahamed Usmani spoke with great sadness over the unfortunate incident, saying, "Recently, a tragic incident occurred in Ahmedabad, and we share our condolences with the families of those who have lost their lives. This is a tremendous loss that has left us with huge grief."

He indicated that the community supports the bereaved families during this moment of grief. After the afternoon prayers (Nawaze Johar), special prayers (Dua) were arranged at the mosque in order to call for God's mercy for the deceased souls.

Usmani further remarked, "We, the people of this nation, are saddened by this Incident, which has taken so many lives and left families in grief. May the deceased rest in peace, and may the bereaved find strength and comfort in the collective prayers of the community."

The prayers indicated the shared sorrow and sympathy of the local people, who came together, grieving the national tragedy.

Apart from this, Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati performed special prayers and aarti on the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh to pay tribute to the victims of the tragic AI-171 plane crash, which claimed 241 lives.

Calling the incident "shocking and disturbing," Swami Chidanand said the entire environment was engulfed in grief as thousands joined in the collective prayer for the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the sole survivor. He also paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the crash, describing him as a "very dear person."

The deadly accident has shaken the country and led to condolences and prayers pouring in from several states. In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Ganga River to offer prayers for the deceased.

Locals and priests performed rituals and lit lamps as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the horrific crash. In Tamil Nadu, members of the Rameswaram People's Protection Council paid heartfelt homage to the victims at Agni Theertham beach in Pamban.

Flowers were floated into the sea, and silence was observed to remember the passengers and crew who died in the crash.

On Thursday, the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 plane bound for London's Gatwick crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport.

Of the passengers, 241 died in the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Following the crash, the Tata group, which owns Air India, announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Air India plane crash on Thursday. (ANI)

