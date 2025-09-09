New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing violent protests in Nepal, SpiceJet Airlines on Tuesday cancelled all flights to and from Kathmandu for September 10.

In a post on social media X, the airlines wrote that the information would be communicated to the passengers via SMS or email on their registered contact details.

"#TravelAdvisory: Due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, our flights To/From Kathmandu stand cancelled for 10th Sep'25. The information will be communicated to all the passengers via SMS/Email on their registered contact details. For re-bookings and refunds, please contact our 24/7 Helpline Numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 / +91 (0)124 7101600 or refer link: https://changes.spicejet.com/index.html#/," the airlines said.

This comes after at least 19 protesters died in clashes with police, and hundreds of others sustained injuries in Kathmandu and surrounding towns in agitations led by the country's youth against the government's corruption and social media ban on Monday.

On Monday alone, 19 protesters were killed and around 500 were injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported.

The government lifted the ban late last night after violent clashes, but just hours later, protesters gathered in Kathmandu to renew their protest, alleging government corruption.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters have tightened their security along the Indo-Nepal border, a release from the CMO said.

Pithoragarh Police, along with SSB personnel, are conducting regular patrolling and combing operations along the Kali River and other sensitive areas within the border police station jurisdictions.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on Tuesday resigned as violent protests continued for the second day in various parts of the country. Oli's secretariat confirmed his resignation, local media reported. Four ministers had earlier resigned from the government.

The violent Gen Z protesters entered the Singha Durbar premises on Tuesday after breaking through its western gate, reported The Himalayan Times. According to The Himalayan Times, witnesses reported that the crowd forced its way past the main gates into the country's central administrative complex.

Singha Durbar is the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices. The breach came amid the intensifying protests in the country. (ANI)

