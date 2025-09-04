New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): SpiceJet airline has issued a travel advisory amid bad weather conditions in the national capital.

In a post on X, the airline informed, "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that the government is fully prepared to deal with the rising water level of the Yamuna river following heavy rainfall and also assured that the situation is under control.

Speaking to ANI, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "We are fully prepared as the water level of the Yamuna river is increasing. We are continuously monitoring the situation. The situation is currently under control."

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday also announced that due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station was currently inaccessible.

DMRC advised the passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternate routes.

The metro operator further stated that the station was operational, and an interchange facility was available.

Yamuna's water level at Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 207.47 meters at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The level has remained steady for the past two hours, with the same reading recorded at 8 and 9 a.m. today. (ANI)

