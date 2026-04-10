New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday visited Dharmasangh Mahavidyalaya at Civil Lines, New Delhi, where he paid obeisance to revered saint and Mata Lalita devotee, Pujya Swami Abhishek Brahmachari Ji, and sought his blessings.

According to an official release, the Governor was received by Mahavir Prasad Jaipuria, President of the Mahavidyalaya Trust, Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, and other eminent dignitaries present on the occasion.

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During his visit, Kavinder Gupta participated in Gau Seva within the campus, terming it a reflection of India's enduring cultural and spiritual traditions. He also interacted with students during a dialogue programme organised by Rohit Kumar Singh, National Convenor of Yuva Chetna.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor paid glowing tributes to Dharam Samrat Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj, whose vision laid the foundation of the institution. He observed that the Mahavidyalaya continues to uphold and promote Vedic knowledge, playing a significant role in nurturing socially responsible and culturally aware youth, a release stated.

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Highlighting the relevance of spiritual institutions in modern times, Gupta said that such institutions act as guiding forces in preserving India's civilisational ethos amid rapid societal transformations.

The Governor urged the youth to imbibe discipline, compassion, and a sense of service, emphasising that true education lies in the harmonious blend of knowledge, character, and cultural awareness. He also underlined the importance of Gau Seva as an integral part of Indian tradition and encouraged students to actively associate with such practices.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Mahavidyalaya in fostering holistic development and expressed confidence that its students would contribute meaningfully to nation-building, a release added. (ANI)

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