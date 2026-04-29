‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 5: When and Where To Watch Antony Starr and Karl Urban’s Superhero Series Online

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The final chapter of Amazon’s gritty superhero satire has reached its midpoint. The Boys Season 5, Episode 5, titled "One-Shots," is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. As the series moves toward its definitive series finale scheduled for next month, the stakes have shifted into a "new world order" where the lines between corporate heroics and federal martial law have officially blurred. ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Time: When and How To Watch the Final Season Midpoint in India.

When and where to watch 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 5

Viewers can stream the latest episode exclusively on Prime Video. Following the season’s established rollout, the episode will be available globally at the following times:

United States: 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET

United Kingdom: 8:00 a.m. BST

India: 12:30 p.m. IST

Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST

This season consists of eight episodes in total. Following this week's release, the final three episodes will air weekly every Wednesday, concluding with the series finale on May 20, 2026.

'The Boys' Season 5, Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode, titled "King of Hell," sent both the heroes and villains to an abandoned Vought facility known as Fort Harmony. The mission for both sides was to secure "V1," a refined version of Compound V that reportedly grants immortality.

The episode’s central conflict was driven by a biological hazard within the facility. Frenchie discovered a mutation a man named Quinn who had been experimented on and forgotten for decades. Quinn radiated a "hate-field" through a fungal spore that forced everyone in his vicinity to speak their most resentful truths.

This led to brutal infighting among The Boys, with Hughie, MM, and Kimiko nearly coming to blows over long-held frustrations. The uneasy alliance between Homelander and Soldier Boy fractured further at the fort. After a heated argument, Soldier Boy trapped Homelander in a chamber filled with enriched uranium, causing the Supe leader immense pain and leaving him vulnerable.

During this time, Billy Butcher confronted the trapped Homelander, taunting him with the fact that immortality would never bring him the satisfaction he craves. While the teams were at the fort, Annie January (Starlight) had a personal detour, reuniting with her estranged father, Rick (played by guest star Tim Daly). The subplot provided much-needed context for Annie’s childhood, revealing that her father left not out of lack of love, but because he couldn't handle her mother’s obsession with Annie's "divinity. ‘The Boys’ Stars Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit Get Married in Intimate Ceremony in Australia – Report.

How Things Ended in Ep 4

The episode concluded with Soldier Boy killing Quinn, which neutralised the hate-inducing spores and allowed the teams to escape. However, the mission was a failure for all involved; an original V1 survivor named Bombsight had already made off with the samples. The Boys headed home empty-handed, while Homelander’s god complex only deepened, setting the stage for his new "Democratic Church of America" propaganda campaign.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Prime Video). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).