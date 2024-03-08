Dibrugarh, March 8: After the spy camera, and smartphone were recovered in the cell of Dibrugarh jail, jail superintendent Nipen Das has been allegedly held for the security lapse. In February, several unauthorized activities were detected in the National Security Act (NSA) cell in Dibrugarh jail, where the separatist leader and "Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh and his aide are currently housed with state-of-the-art security.

Assam Police Director General of Police GP Singh said that during the search operation in Dibrugarh jail, several unauthorized items, including a spy camera, a smartphone, a keypad phone, a pen drive, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, a smartwatch and many other things, were recovered from the NSA cell.

Dibrugarh Jail Superintendent Arrested

VIDEO| Superintendent of Assam's #Dibrugarh Central Jail, Nipen Das, was arrested earlier today over the seizure of electronic gadgets, including a smartphone, from the possession of inmates belonging to radical outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/m6kTWyMGG8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 8, 2024

Assam DGP further stated that all the recovered items were legally confiscated by the jail staff and the source of these items is currently being investigated. "On receiving information about unauthorized activities taking place in the NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA Block. Inputs were received confirming unauthorized activities, based on which jail staff searched the premises of the NSA cell this morning, seizing smartphones, keypad phones, TV remotes with keyboards, spy-cam pens, pen drives, and Bluetooth headphones. And the speakers were recovered. Smartwatch, which was legally confiscated by the jail staff. The source and modus operandi of these unauthorized items are being ascertained," said the police.

"Further legal action is being taken and steps are being taken to prevent recurrence," the police added. After these activities, police said that additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA Block.

"The jail has a multi-layered security system, which includes 24-hour, three-tier security, CCTV cameras and coordination between the state and the center. Senior officers of the Dibrugarh Police have been present in the Central Jail since this morning to investigate the case," the police added.

