Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun hosted its 156th Passing Out Parade on Saturday, which was reviewed by Sri Lankan Army Chief Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, RSP, CTF-NDU, PSC, IG. He congratulated the graduating officer cadets on successfully completing their training and praised both cadets and instructors for the parade's discipline, coordination, and presentation.

According to a release, this visit is a reflection of the traditional, strong and historical military relations between the armies of India and Sri Lanka and will further strengthen mutual cooperation. On this occasion, a total of 451 officer cadets of the 156th Regular Course, 45th Technical Entry Scheme (TES) and 139th Technical Graduate Course, 32 foreign cadets from nine friendly nations including Special Commissioned Officers (SCO-54) completed their training and bid a proud farewell to the academy. This day was recorded as another golden chapter in the history of IMA.

Also Read | 'Reckless Act of Aggression': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises Israel for Strikes on Iran.

During the parade, the officer cadets demonstrated their commitment, pride and confidence by marching in disciplined and passionate steps to inspiring military tunes like 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' and 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja'. This historic moment was witnessed by their families, dignitaries and spectators from India and abroad through the media.

Addressing the parade, Reviewing Officer Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo became emotional and said that, as an alumnus of IMA, it was a matter of pride and honour for him to review this historic parade. He recalled how his military journey began from this academy with a simple haircut.

Also Read | MV Wan Hai 503 Fire: ICG, Indian Navy and IAF Execute High-Risk Operation To Stabilise Fire-Hit Singaporean Vessel off Kochi.

He said that the uniform is not just a symbol of a post, but a complete lifestyle. A true officer earns the trust of his subordinates with his character, conduct and decisions - this respect is not earned only by rank, it is earned by everyday deeds.

Referring to the motto of IMA, Gen Rodrigo emphasised the three fundamental responsibilities - to the nation, to our soldiers and to the families of our brave soldiers. He described the four fundamental values of a soldier - discipline, honesty, integrity and honour - as the keys to success. According to him, discipline is self-restraint, honesty is what remains even when no one is watching, loyalty transcends the bounds of rank, and honour is the sacred trust that comes with the uniform.

He reminded the cadets that they are now part of a proud line of patriots and they must wear this uniform with pride, with a sense of purpose. He especially congratulated the award winners and encouraged other cadets to keep striving. He described the foreign cadets as global ambassadors of the values of IMA.

In his address, the Sri Lanka Army Chief said that IMA not only trains soldiers but also creates future defenders of the nation. He called upon the cadets to lead with wisdom, fight for truth and justice and proudly carry forward the hopes of the nation.

In his concluding remarks, he exhorted the cadets to add a new chapter to the great legacy of IMA and congratulated them for the excellent parade. He also said that the cadets have now become part of a lifelong military brotherhood. He ended his address with the inspiring words of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - "Be true, be honest, be fearless."

The Sword of Honour was awarded by the Reviewing Officer to - Academy Cadet Adjutant Anni Nehra, Gold Medal (First Position in Merit List) - Academy Under Officer Ronit Ranjan Nayak, Silver Medal (Second Position in Merit List) - Academy Cadet Adjutant Anni Nehra, Bronze Medal (Third Position in Merit List) - Battalion Under Officer Anurag Verma.

First Position in Technical Graduate Course - Sergeant Akash Bhadoria (Silver Medal), First Position in TES-45 - Wing Cadet Quarter Master Kapil (Silver Medal), First Position in Foreign Cadet - Foreign Officer Cadet Nishan Balami (Nepal), Chief of Army Staff Banner - Keran Company (for highest performance among 12 companies in Spring Term 2025) were awarded to them.

The Reviewing Officer exhorted all the cadets that "You are just one step away from the historic and proud moment of your commissioning." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)