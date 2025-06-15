New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, called on Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and discussed enhancing bilateral Defence Cooperation, strengthening military-to-military ties and reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and global peace.

Talking about the meeting in a post on X, the army said on Saturday, "India and Sri Lanka, Forging Stronger Bonds Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS at the Army House. They engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral Defence Cooperation, strengthening military-to-military ties and reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and global peace."

Also Read | ‘My Followers Declined as I Was Kept Busy Washing Utensils’: Uttar Pradesh Woman Leaves Her Husband After She Loses 2 Instagram Followers Due to Household Work.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1933907151589670947

Earlier, in a show of India-Sri Lanka military cooperation, Brigadier RMSP Rathnayake of the Sri Lanka Army 'pipped' his son, Foreign Officer Cadet RMNL Rathnayake at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), marking his first day as a commissioned Sri Lankan Army officer.

Also Read | Indian Railways To Launch Ticket-Checking Drive in First Class Coaches of Mumbai Local Trains From June 16 To Curb Unauthorised Travel.

The ceremony brought the total number of Sri Lankan Army Officers commissioned from IMA to 296, according to the Army.

"This pipping ceremony brings the total number of Sri Lankan Army Officers commissioned from #IMA to 296, highlighting India's long-standing bonds with the friendly foreign countries and Indian Army's commitment in defence cooperation," the Army said in another post on X.

The Sri Lankan Army Chief also congratulated the graduating officer cadets on successfully completing their training and praised both cadets and instructors for the parade's discipline, coordination, and presentation.

According to a statement, this visit is a reflection of the traditional, strong and historical military relations between the armies of India and Sri Lanka and will further strengthen mutual cooperation.

On this occasion, a total of 451 officer cadets of the 156th Regular Course, 45th Technical Entry Scheme (TES) and 139th Technical Graduate Course, 32 foreign cadets from nine friendly nations including Special Commissioned Officers (SCO-54) completed their training and bid a proud farewell to the academy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)