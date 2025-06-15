Lucknow, June 15: A bizarre incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a woman filed a complaint against her husband after she lost two followers on Instagram. It is reported that the marital dispute between the couple spiralled into a police case when the wife approached the police and claimed that her husband's housework demands left her with no time to make reels. The complainant was identified as Nisha, a resident of Hapur district.

According to a report in News18, the complainant allegedly left her husband after her Instagram follower count dropped. In her complaint, the woman claimed that her husband's insistence that she focus on household chores led to a drop in her follower count on the photo and video-sharing social media platform. The complainant's husband was identified as Vijendra, a resident of Noida. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Elopes With 22-Year-Old Nephew; Takes Cash INR 30,000, Jewellery.

It is reported that relations between Vijendra and Nisha were tense after Vijendra asked Nisha to cut back on her social media activities and devote more time to household tasks. Following this, Nisha started spending limited time on Instagram. However, things turned ugly when Nisha found that she had lost two followers. Post this, she packed her bags and left for her maternal home.

After reaching Hapur, Nisha approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband. "My followers declined as I was kept busy washing utensils and cleaning of the house by my husband. I didn’t get time to make Reels," Nisha told cops. She also mentioned in her complaint that she used to share two Reels on Instagram daily. Meanwhile, it is reported that Nisha's husband also filed a complaint against her. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 75-Year-Old Man Killed, 2 Family Members Injured in Dispute Over Mango Theft.

Vijendra claimed that Nisha was always busy making Instagram reels, which was why the household work was neglected. He also alleged that Nishathreatened to leave him if she was not allowed to create reels. After being counselled, the couple resolved their fight.

