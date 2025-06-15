Mumbai, June 14: In a bid to curb unauthorised travel and enhance the commuting experience of first-class passengers, the Central Railway (CR) will launch a focused ticket-checking drive in the first class compartments of suburban trains starting June 16.

In a release issued on Saturday, the CR said its Mumbai division has decided to launch this drive to address the persistent complaints regarding unauthorised travel in first class compartments. As a part of the drive, special ticket-checking squads will be deployed in the first class coaches of suburban locals during peak hours to take action against unauthorised passengers. Indian Railways Launches Trial to Confirm Waiting List Tickets 24 Hours Before Departure.

Travellers caught without valid first-class tickets or passes will be penalised on the spot. In cases of non-payment, such passengers will be handed over to the station-based ticket-checking staff at the next halt for further legal action, including prosecution if necessary, it said. "These teams will be accompanied by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and will conduct end-to-end checks across suburban trains on a rotational basis," the release said. Indian Railways To Use E-Aadhaar for Tatkal Ticket Bookings, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"The drive is aimed at protecting the rights of genuine first-class commuters and reinforcing fare integrity across the suburban rail network," the release stated. The CR also appealed to all passengers to carry valid tickets or season passes and cooperate with the ticket-checking staff to ensure a smoother and fairer journey. The CR daily operates 1,810 suburban locals on its four suburban corridors, including the Main line and Harbour line. More than 40 lakh passengers travel on these corridors on a daily basis.