Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 22 (ANI): Ten Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly engaging in "illegal fishing" in Sri Lankan waters, the Sri Lankan fishermen association said.

The fishermen from Tamil Nadu who left from Thoothukudi were arrested on Monday while they were engaged in cross-border fishing in Mullaitivu waters of Sri Lanka. The 10 arrested fishermen and their boat are being taken to Trincomalee port.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Stabs Minor Girl to Death Over Misbehaviour Complaint, Later Ends His Life.

Now, they will appear before the Trincomalee court judge Tuesday morning. This has created turmoil among fishermen in Tamil Nadu.

A few days before, nine fishermen travelling in a boat from the coastal district of Tamil Nadu have been arrested for allegedly trespassing and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Rameswaram Police said the arrested fishermen from Nagapattinam are being taken to Trincomalee port.

Also Read | Anti-Pollution Helmet Developed By Delhi Based Startup Shellios Technolabs Can Help Bikers Breathe Clean Air.

Earlier this month, Sri Lankan Navy rescued six Indian fishermen who were stranded after their boat drifted in Lankan waters due to a glitch.

Fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram went into the sea for fishing.

Around 532 boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour left for the sea. But the boat owned by Sagear Pandian developed a mechanical snag in the Palk Bay area, the Indian-Sri Lankan sea border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)