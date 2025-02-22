Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) National Conference (NC) MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Saturday hit out at Jammu and Kashmir Police for removing anti-alcohol hoardings in Srinagar, saying the cops should not behave like a "colonial power".

Traders had on Friday put the hoardings outside their establishments, saying they welcome tourists with open arms but urge them not to consume liquor and drugs.

Mehdi's terse remarks came after the police reportedly removed signboards and standees put up by the traders outside their shops in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk here to appeal to the tourists visiting Kashmir to refrain from consuming liquor and drugs.

Photographs of police taking away the standees in their vehicles emerged on social media. However, the police did not comment on the issue.

"Even appealing to tourists to respect local sensitivities is now illegal in Kashmir. Will @JmuKmrPolice clarify which law was violated by the signboard? Or is the only law in place the one that silences Kashmiris?" Mehdi wrote in a post on X.

Mehdi, the MP from Srinagar, said the "colonial LG administration in cahoots with the security forces, has turned Kashmir into an Orwellian nightmare -- where people can't protest, safeguard their identity, or even speak for their culture".

"Suppression breeds resentment. The more you push Kashmiris to the wall, the stronger their will to break it down. Kashmiris like any other society in this country have the right to preserve and protect their culture and faith," he added.

The MP said the J-K police are "advised" to not work like a "colonial power", but work and behave as local police guided by law and respectful to the community and its sensitivities.

The hoardings put up by the traders said, "Welcome dear tourists. The Traders Association, Central Lal Chowk invites you to experience the beauty of our heaven on earth! For a memorable and enjoyable trip, we kindly request: Love and cherish your family.

"Avoid liquor, drugs, spitting on roads and smoking. Respect our culture and traditions. Stay blessed and enjoy time in our enchanting city," the sign boards put up at several places in Lal Chowk, had read.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq asked whether "promoting moral values and decency was now a crime in Kashmir".

"Why was this signboard seized? What exactly is wrong with urging tourists to respect local culture, avoid alcohol and use of drugs, and keep the city clean?

"Shopkeepers of Lal Chowk informed me about this. Is promoting moral values and decency now a crime in Kashmir?" the Mirwaiz said on X.

He also shared a picture of the placards inside a police vehicle.

Later, in a statement, the Mirwaiz said the police action was "strange and unfortunate", and raised concerns about the motive behind it.

Mirwaiz said people have the right to advocate ethical and responsible behaviour in the society.

He urged the authorities to support such civic initiatives that contribute to upholding the values and well-being of the community rather than "suppress" them.

The Hurriyat chairman also commended the initiative of the Lal Chowk traders, saying such civic initiatives are the need of the hour and should be emulated by others, especially those associated with the hotel and tourism industry.

He said people have to actively participate in preserving the moral and cultural ethos of their society and saving the environment.

