Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Srinagar Public Relations Office (PRO) of the Ministry of Defence on Thursday paid rich tributes to Major P Purshottam, who was killed along with five other soldiers in a suicide attack by militants on this day in 1999.

A defence spokesman said that wreaths were laid at the Major Purshottam Memorial in the Badami Bagh Cantonment here.

"In a solemn and poignant ceremony held at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, all ranks of the Public Relations Office paid rich tributes to Major P Purushottam and five soldiers, including one Junior Commissioned Officer and four jawans, who were killed in a Fidayeen attack on this day in 1999," Srinagar PRO said in a statement.

Major Purushottam, who was posted as a Public Relations Officer (Defence) along with five of his comrades, fought the militants who had launched the attack on his office on November 3, 1999. He and his colleagues were killed while trying to save the journalists who were present in the PRO's office at the time of the attack. (ANI)

