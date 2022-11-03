Mumbai, November 3: In a shocking incident that took place in West Bengal, a man allegedly raped a senior citizen in Kolkata. As per reports, the 28-year-old man allegedly raped the old woman and then tried to kill her when she stopped him from stealing valuables from her house. The shocking incident took place on October 29 at around 2.30am at the woman's house in Pragati Maidan.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused is a relative of the 60-year-old woman. Cops said that the accused was arrested the next day after the incident took place. During investigation, the police also learned that the accused had once stayed at the woman's house. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

A police officer said, "He is a relative of the victim and used to call the woman his mother." Police officials said that the woman was alone at home at the time of the incident. The officer said that the family members of the victim had went out for Bhai Phonta celebrations when the accused raped her.

"She woke up to a loud noise and found the youth, also her neighbour, inside the house. As she was raising an alarm, the accused assaulted her. He fled before locals rushed to her house. The woman was treated for her injures and discharged from NRS Hospital," the officer added. Mumbai Shocker: One-Year-Old Girl Sleeping With Mother on Footpath in Santacruz Kidnapped, Rescued Within 48 Hours From Solapur; Accused Arrested.

The police officer also said that the woman complained of pain in her private parts. Later, when she was taken to the hospital once again, she said that she was raped. Murlidhar Sharma, joint CP (crime) said that the accused has been remanded to police custody. Reportedly, the accused was removed from the house after he made an attempt to rob earlier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2022 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).