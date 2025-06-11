Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Vande Bharat Express operating on the newly launched Katra-Srinagar route is witnessing overwhelming demand from passengers, with bookings full for the next 10 days, according to railway authorities.

Speaking to the ANI, Station Superintendent at Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station, Jugal Kishor Sharma, said the response to the train has far exceeded expectations.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 11, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"We are receiving a very good response from the public for the Vande Bharat Express, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People are very excited, and there are no seats available for the next 10 days," Sharma said.

Sharma attributed the strong enthusiasm to the train's state-of-the-art facilities and the significance of the route, which connects important religious and tourist destinations.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Shut on June 11 for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti 2025? Check Details.

"It's a new route, and there is great enthusiasm among the public to travel on it -- that's why there's a long waiting list for seats," he added.

He also assured that railway staff are working diligently to ensure a smooth travel experience.

"We are making sure that there are no discomfort or complaints from the passengers. The railway staff is also making all necessary efforts to facilitate the passengers," Sharma said.

The train, which is part of the Indian Railways' push for faster and more comfortable travel options, aims to boost connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly for pilgrims visiting the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra and tourists headed to the Kashmir Valley.

The Vande Bharat Express has been equipped with modern features, including faster acceleration, comfortable seating, and enhanced safety protocols, further contributing to its popularity among passengers.

Earlier on Tuesday, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah took a ride in the newly flagged off Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra.

The NC Chief said that the Vande Bharat trains on the USBRL route (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link) are the "biggest gift" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it connects the territory with the entire country.

Speaking to reporters, the NC chief said that his eyes became "teary" after the train crossed the Chenab Bridge.

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Satish Sharma also accompanied NC Chief in the ride and termed it a "historic moment", saying that the long-pending demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir has been fulfilled now.

Highlighting the importance of this train, the Minister said that it will help to break the monopoly of airlines, offering the public more accessible and affordable travel options.

Notably, the bridge on the River Chenab, being the highest bridge in the world, is a milestone project for the Indian Railways, which was completed after several ups and downs in a difficult terrain. It connects Kashmir to Jammu and the entire country via rail.

The two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir, were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6.

The new Vande Bharat Express train will take just about three hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by two to three hours. These trains have been specially designed to operate in the cold climatic conditions of the Kashmir Valley.

The train will run through the Anji Khad Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, which is the highest railway arch bridge in the world.

The USBRL project is 272 kilometres long, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.

The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)