Mumbai, June 11: As the clock ticks closer to the lucky draw hours, anticipation is rising for the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The Bodoland Lottery Department, operating under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), is all set to declare today’s Bodoland Lottery Result. Thousands of hopefuls are keeping a close eye on the official website, bodolotteries.com, where the winning numbers will be announced at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM. The list of winners in Wednesday's lucky draw along with their ticket numbers will also be available on the official website.

Popular across Assam, the Bodoland Lottery is just one among several government-approved lotteries across India. Alongside it, lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi are also widely played in Assam. The official portal provides the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format for easy access, clean, reliable, and ad-free. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on Wednesday, June 11, and see the complete list of winners and ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared online daily at three time slots: 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The official website, bodolotteries.com, publishes the winning numbers in PDF format. This PDF includes the winners’ list and corresponding ticket numbers. To avoid ad-heavy pages, always use the official portal for updates. Click here for today’s Bodoland Lottery Result and the complete winners’ list in PDF. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While lotteries are banned in many parts of India, they are legally operated in at least 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, and West Bengal. These states run government-authorised lotteries like the Bodoland Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Kerala Lottery, offering daily or weekly draws. Popular names include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, among others. These games attract millions with the promise of high rewards for low-cost tickets. However, LatestLY advises players to approach lottery games responsibly, they may offer excitement and entertainment, but they also carry risks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).