Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) An School Selection Commission job aspirant who was among those participating in a demonstration near Mayo Road demanding jobs, tried to commit suicide by hanging herself from the branch of a tree using her dupatta on Thursday.

The incident happened after the students were stopped from going to the Raj Bhawan to submit a deputation.

The aspirant was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was discharged after initial treatment, police said.

The incident took place following a clash between the police and the SSC job aspirant when they tried to march towards Raj Bhawan to submit a deputation.

Following the incident, a BJP delegation went to Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Later, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted a video showing an unidentified woman trying to hang herself in the presence of a senior police officer.

The SSC job aspirants have been demonstrating demanding immediate placements for around 145 days,

