New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Second Edition of Startup Mahakumbh, presented by Government e Marketplace (GeM), is set to commence from April 3rd to 5th, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. End-to-end onboarding assistance will be provided to all Startups so that they are ready to start selling on GeM.

The GeM Pavilion will serve as an open platform for participating Startups to engage with select Government buyers and explore market-fit opportunities for their innovative products and services. Visitors can also interact with GeMAI, a virtual chatbot providing an immersive experience on the GeM portal, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry in an official statement.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Retiring Before January 01, 2026 To Lose Out on Benefits of 8th CPC? Check Details.

According to the statement, with chat features and voice command functionality in eight languages, GeMAI will assist visitors in navigating the platform, answering queries, and tracking tickets. CEO, GeM, Ajay Bhadoo, said that the GeM Pavilion (Hall 5) will provide an exclusive opportunity for newly registered Startups to avail professional product photoshoot and catalogue uploading assistance--completely free of cost.

In alignment with its vision of onboarding maximum eligible Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade(DPIIT)-registered Startups onto its platform, GeM is setting up a mega Pavilion in Hall 5 to facilitate Startup registrations during the three-day event. As part of GeM's extensive outreach program, Team GeM will offer guided onboarding support to help Startups seamlessly integrate as Sellers on India's largest e-marketplace for Government buyers, the statement added.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill Will Not Be Implemented Retrospectively, Misconceptions Being Spread for Vote Bank Politics, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha (Watch Videos).

Throughout the event, various sessions led by GeM leadership will explore opportunities for Startups in public procurement. Special masterclasses are also being planned to provide sector-specific insights that will help Startups scale their business in the public procurement domain. Senior officials from GeM will be present at the event to engage with the Startup community.

The event will bring together over 3000 Startups, 1000+ incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders across 10 key sectors, making it the world's biggest platform for showcasing innovation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)