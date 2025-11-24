Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday visited the ancient Shiva temple in Lakhamandal, where locals and party workers gave him a grand welcome. The Chief Minister performed traditional rituals at the temple and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state's people.

State Minister and program coordinator Geeta Ram Gaud presented a 16-point memorandum to the Chief Minister regarding various local issues of the region. The Chief Minister assured that all the demands would be examined seriously and appropriate action would be taken.

Addressing a massive public gathering, Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is taking "several historic and decisive steps".

He emphasised that the "strictest anti-cheating law" in the country has been implemented in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister added that in the past 4.5 years, "more than 26,000 youth have been selected for government jobs with complete transparency and integrity. "These jobs have been awarded purely on the basis of merit and talent," he said.

He further stated that the government has imposed strict restrictions on activities such as "land jihad, "spitting jihad", "love jihad", and forced religious conversions. "The state government is committed to safeguarding the demography and cultural values of Uttarakhand".

The Chief Minister noted that just as the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya was established after 500 years, and the Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain was completed, similarly, "extensive efforts are underway in Uttarakhand for cultural rejuvenation".

He informed that a special master plan worth Rs 120 crore is being prepared for the region's famous Hanol Temple, aimed at the preservation and development of this spiritual and historical site.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the affection and warm welcome received from the people of Lakhamandal were "deeply emotional for him."

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the public and reiterated that the state government is continuously committed to the "all-round development" of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

