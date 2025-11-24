Chennai, Nov 24: Tamil Nadu is bracing for an extended spell of intense rainfall as three significant weather systems over the Indian Ocean continue to intensify, with the possibility of a cyclonic storm forming over the south Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a series of alerts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over several districts in the coming days.

Addressing the media, RMC Director A. Amudha said three cyclonic circulations have developed over different parts of the Indian Ocean. A deep depression that formed over the Andaman Sea on Sunday has now moved west-northwest and is currently positioned over the waters near Malaysia and the Malacca Strait. This system is expected to move in a west-northwest direction and strengthen into a deep depression again over the south Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Met Department Issues Yellow Alert for Rainfall in Various Districts of State.

Subsequently, this system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal within 48 hours, Amudha said. Meanwhile, the low-pressure trough that persisted over the Kanyakumari region continues to remain active. Due to its influence, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form on November 25 over the Kanyakumari Sea and adjoining southwest Sri Lankan waters of the Bay of Bengal. This system too may gain strength thereafter.

A third atmospheric circulation over the Arabian Sea also remains in place, creating a rare scenario of three interconnected weather systems influencing regional conditions. "There are indications that these systems may interact with each other, influencing their movement and intensity," Amudha added. Tamil Nadu has already been witnessing widespread heavy rain over the past 24 hours as the northeast monsoon intensified. Four locations recorded very heavy rainfall, 15 locations received heavy rainfall, and 76 locations registered moderate to heavy showers.

The RMC has issued orange alerts for Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, where heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places, particularly in the hilly regions. On November 25, heavy rainfall is likely in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts. On November 26, seven districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall, followed by intensified rain over Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on November 27. Weather Forecast Today, November 24: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The IMD has also issued orange alerts for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on November 28, and warned of very heavy rain across seven northern coastal districts on November 29. The Meteorological Centre has urged residents in vulnerable regions to remain vigilant and follow official advisories as the weather systems evolve

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2025 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).