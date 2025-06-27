Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the state government will not compromise on the development of education, while announcing that competitive exam centres will be opened in three places for job seekers.

"Considering the job-seekers of Tripura, Tripura Competitive Exam Centres will be opened in three places in the state. Financial resources have been allocated in the budget for setting up these centers in Udaipur, Agartala, and Ambassa," he said.

The Chief Minister said this today at the inauguration of Chinmaya Hari Hara Vidyalaya and the Bhoomi Pujan of Chinmaya Sundarayi Temple at West Taranagar, Mohanpur, according to a release from Tripura CMO

Saha said at the event that education is very necessary for social and economic development.

"Knowledge will increase through education. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that in the future, this world will be in the hands of those who have education. Education increases a person's personality and self-confidence. I congratulate the educational institution that started here today. Today will be a memorable day for the people of Mohanpur subdivision as well. This educational mission will be a blessing for them. This mission has started its work with a noble purpose," said Saha.

According to the release, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has laid special emphasis on vocational education and quality education.

"We are also working to take the state's education sector forward in that direction. Children should be motivated for social work from childhood. The mentality of helping people should be developed. If there is knowledge in life, all obstacles can be removed and one can move forward. Now, we are in the era of AI and digitalisation. AI is now being used in all fields. Now, many paths to acquire knowledge have also been opened. Knowledge should be acquired through education, and society should accept the words of a wise person," Manik Saha said.

Manik Saha further said that the National Education Policy 2020 has been launched in the country due to the dedicated efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to release.

"The National Education Policy has been launched in schools and colleges in our state as well. It has been formulated in line with reality. On June 23, Tripura became the third state in the country to achieve full literacy. The literacy rate is 95.6%. After Mizoram and Goa, our state has achieved the recognition of a fully literate state, which is a matter of great pride for us. Three new general degree colleges will be opened in Ambassa, Kakraban, and Karbook," he said.

He said that currently, the state has educational institutions like the National Law University, National Forensic Science University, National Sanskrit University, Central University, IIIT, Fishery College, Agricultural College, Veterinary College, TIT, etc. Apart from this, many more educational institutions are being set up in different places privately, the release added.

Local MLA and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Shubhkarananda Maharaj, eminent social worker G.R. Ravindra Raju, Amit Rakshit, and other scholars were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)

