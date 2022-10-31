Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): State-wide mourning in Gujarat will take place on November 2, for the people who died in the Morbi tragedy, tweeted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel added.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on November 2 and no government public functions, receptions, or entertainment programs will be held.

"I humbly appeal to all across the state to pray for peace on that day for the eternal peace of the departed souls who lost their lives in this tragedy and also to give strength to their families to bear this trauma," tweeted Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on November 1.

At least 134 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed into the Machchhu River on Sunday.

The Prime Minister had said earlier that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations.

The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers, and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse. (ANI)

