Aizawl, Jun 29 (PTI) A state-wide partial lockdown will be imposed in Mizoram from July 1 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

The ongoing lockdown or total lockdown in Aizawl municipal area, district headquarters and containment zone, which came into effect from June 9 will end on Tuesday.

The official said that a meeting of concerned ministers, doctor associations, churches, NGOs, local councils and village councils chaired by chief minister Zoramthanga on Monday unanimously decided that a lockdown with moderation or tweak in guideline easing certain sections to address the need of the people will be clamped state-wide following a significant decline in new coronavirus case in the state.

The state-wide lockdown with moderate rules and certain relaxation will come into effect from July 1, he said.

The official said that the state executive committee of state disaster management authority will prepare fresh guidelines and issue orders in connection with the proposed partial lockdown.

The meeting agreed to continue with night curfew in cities and towns and suggested guidelines to ease local volunteers, who are guarding international and inter-state borders, the official said.

Zoramthanga told the meeting that lifting of lockdown in an abrupt manner is not strategically correct as the country is yet to witness a peak in Coronavirus cases.

Though there is significant slowdown in Covid-19 cases in the state, lockdown is crucial to prevent further spread of the pandemic, the chief minister said.

"We have to invoke the best safety protocols in order to be safe without disturbing our day-to-day life and economic activities, he said.

Zoramthanga claimed that Mizoram is one of the best in tackling the Covid-19 crisis as compared to other states and that was possible because of the collective effort by the people in general and NGOs, churches and local or village task forces in particular.

Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana informed the meeting that there are a total of 151 Covid-19 cases in the state as on Monday and 61 patients have already recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

He said that post-lockdown safety measures should be evolved meticulously to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

According to the health minister, the government was planning to install Truenat machines in 10 districts and an RT-PCR machine is also expected from the United States (US).

