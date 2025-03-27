New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday demanded that state governments be given a share in the cess and surcharges collected by the Centre.

Participating in a debate on the Finance Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Chaturvedi said collection of cess & surcharge is increasing, and its share in the gross tax revenue has increased from 6 per cent to 14.5 per cent.

This collection is done by the Centre and does not come under the divisible pool of the state government. Even the 15th Finance Commission has raised its concerns, saying that the state government is not getting its share in this, she said.

"There should be justice for all the states. There should be a restriction on the increase of cess and surcharge. Either they should bring restriction or rationalisation or abolish it. If you could not abolish it, then make it a part of state bill," she said.

Collection of cess and surcharge has increased to Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2022-23 from Rs 49,628 crore in 2010-11 and its share in the gross tax revenue has increased from 6 per cent to 14.5 per cent in gross tax revenue, said Chaturvedi.

She also alleged discrimination against Maharashtra, saying its priorities have been bypassed in the budget. Maharashtra gets only Rs 7 back on tax collection of Rs 100 from the state.

In Maharashtra, more than 2,000 farmers have committed suicide, and the unemployment rate in the state is over 17 per cent.

"Moreover number of salaried employees has also been reduced," she added.

K R Suresh Reddy BRS supported the bill, however, he also cautioned to listen to the state governments. Most of the members are requesting for devolution of funds.

He said Southern states are contributing more and getting less and suggested 16th Finance Commission, which is coming into play, should ensure a well-equitably developed India in 2047.

MDMK member Vaiko said the union government is discriminating against all the non-BJP ruled states and Tamil Nadu in particular.

Referring to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was present in the house, Vaiko said: "She is not responsible for this discrimination and not stopping this but higher authorities such as Prime Minister and Home Minister, they want to discriminate in so many ways... "

Sandosh Kumar P of CPI said several issues and points of concern were raised during the budget discussion, but not a single concern was addressed.

Sanjay Seth, Arun Singh and Ghanshyam Tiwari of the BJP also participated in the discussion.

